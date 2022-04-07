Wednesday’s hearing for in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar last year had to be postponed again.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Penny Higgenbottom asked for a continuance.
She explained that a settlement conference in the case has been scheduled for April 11, and as such, has not been held yet.
Higgenbottom represents Marvin Iniguez, who has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, all of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted Higgenbottom’s request and rescheduled Iniguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 20.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Iniguez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8, 2021.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but had departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Antonio Campa-Robles.
