Parks and Rec activities guide for spring and summer available online

The semi-annual Yuma Parks and Recreation activities guide, covering events through the spring and summer, is now available online. Program registration for city residents begins March 22, followed by registration for all starting March 29.
As with the guide issued last autumn, this season’s guide will remain available exclusively in digital format to allow for updates and changes as needed. Access it at https://tinyurl.com/4afxwk69 or through the Parks and Recreation section of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.
“Being all digital, we are able to keep the guide up to date as we continue to hopefully offer more programs while the summer goes on,” said Jason Nau, parks and recreation director. “We encourage residents to bookmark the online guide and keep checking back for the most recent updates.”
The city offers activities while keeping public health and safety in mind. Class sizes will be limited to allow for maximum social distancing, and face coverings will be required for any indoor programs and for outdoor activities when participants are in close proximity to one another. The city may announce additional precautions as warranted.
Registration opens for city residents by phone or in person on Monday, March 22. General and online registration begins Monday, March 29.
The online guide will have clickable links that make registration easier by taking users directly to the appropriate online pages and registration forms.
With vaccinations expected to accelerate, the city hopes to reopen pools and make swim lessons available this year. Registering for swimming lessons can be done over the phone at 928-373-5200 or in person at City Hall, but will not be available for online registration.
Children’s Festival of the Arts, a popular annual event for more than a quarter-century, will return as a drive-through event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10, after having been canceled from its traditional November date in 2020.
Additionally, some Tiny Tot and youth programs will return as public health conditions improve.
The guide’s cover highlights a few of the 40-plus public art displays that are available all over the city for residents to seek and enjoy. The guide features a handy map of them, which is also on its own page of the city website: https://tinyurl.com/at2jp29u.