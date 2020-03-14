One of the handiest tools for families to plan their summer activities, Yuma’s semi-annual Parks and Recreation activities guide, is now available online, with home delivery to Yuma Sun subscribers coming this weekend.
The 48-page guide features the times, dates, places and information for all the programs, classes and co-sponsored sports leagues offered through Yuma Parks and Recreation from April through mid-September.
Residents may view or print the online PDF document, or save it to their computers or tablets for future reference. An interactive version of the online guide is coming soon; that will have clickable registration links to add convenience for customers.
Featured listings include popular events and activities such as Tunes and Tacos, ARTbeat, Family Fish Fiesta, Come Out and Play Day, 4th of July, Battle of the Bands and more.
Priority registration for the programs listed in the guide begins March 16, exclusive to Yuma residents. Registration for those living outside the city limits and online registration will begin March 23.
This season, Parks and Rec offers free swimming lessons for Guppy and Turtle level children ages 6 months to 3 years on a first-come, first-served basis, made possible through a partnership with Prison Hill Brewery and the Atticus Kindness Project. This partnership aims to help Yuma families learn to recognize and actively follow safe-water practices.
Access the guide via links provided on the article announcing the guide’s online preview under the City News section on the homepage of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov, or via the Activities Guide page.
Printed copies of the guide will be available in upcoming weeks at all Parks and Recreation facilities, including the Yuma Civic Center, Yuma Art Center, Desert Hills Golf Course, the North End Community Center, and the main office on the first floor of City Hall. The print edition will also be included in the Sunday, March 15, issue of the Yuma Sun.