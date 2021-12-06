City of Yuma employee Ken Conway took silver and bronze medals after competing in a recent multi-sport senior competition that drew participants from all over the world.
Conway, who instructs archery, leads stargazing events and kayak tours for the Parks and recreation Department, took part in the Huntsman World Senior Games, which were held Oct. 4 through Oct. 16 in St. George, Utah.
Huntsman bills itself as the world’s largest event of its kind for athletes aged 50 or older. Their 2019 event drew approximately 11,000 competitors from 34 different countries.
Conway’s performance qualifies him to participate in the Senior Nationals next May in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Despite that, he said that he felt “satisfied” with his score. “I had scored higher in practices,” Conway said.
Challenging weather conditions – a sandstorm also canceled one day’s scheduled rounds – which may have played a factor. “And there was perhaps a little bit of ‘tournament tension’ there,” he added.
Conway competed in American 900 Round target archery two-day event, shooting 30 arrows at 60 yards, 50 yards and 40 yards, each day.
He earned a bronze medal for his age group in the equipment category and a silver medal in the 3-D hunter simulation event.
In the 3-D event contestants shoot at life-size foam animal targets from 28 stations along a trail, firing two arrows from each site.
This year’s competition attracted 150 archers from around the world, including two California state senior champions and former Olympian Ed Eliason.
The current record-holder in Conway’s age category is four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist Rick McKinney, who has also provided color commentary during Olympic archery coverage.
In preparation to compete in this year’s Huntsman Games, Conway trained for two hours a day, seven days a week, for six months, shooting over 100 arrows every day, at distances out to 80 yards.
He has already begun his training for the national competition.
“My goal is to improve my score and medal at Senior Nationals,” Conway said.
A Level 2 certified USA Archery coach, Conway currently teaches the city’s beginner archery class on Saturday mornings at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex (PAAC).
The six-week class is an introduction to the Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) program. All necessary equipment is provided for participants in this class.
Conway is certified in archery skills development, equipment tuning, and safe sport practices designed to prepare young archers to compete at state and national tournaments.
Interested archers of all abilities, ages 8 and older, should watch for future City of Yuma Parks and Recreation archery programs.
The Huntsman games and medals were just part of what made the trip so memorable for Conway and his wife.
They also attended the launch of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, which is the first space mission to study the Trojan class of Jupiter asteroids.
Additionally, Conway was among the astronomers recruited by NASA to use high-powered telescopic equipment to observe and then measure the size of the asteroids Lucy was sent to study.