The Yuma City Council will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. During a work session on Tuesday, Eric Urfer, parks and recreation director, will introduce the Parks and Recreation Department’s inclusive play project.

The council will also review the agenda for the Wednesday meeting, which includes several proposed ordinances that are up for adoption. The proposed ordinances address fireworks regulations and text amendments to the rules for signs, recreation vehicle subdivisions and exterior residential subdivision walls.

