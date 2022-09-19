The Yuma City Council will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. During a work session on Tuesday, Eric Urfer, parks and recreation director, will introduce the Parks and Recreation Department’s inclusive play project.
The council will also review the agenda for the Wednesday meeting, which includes several proposed ordinances that are up for adoption. The proposed ordinances address fireworks regulations and text amendments to the rules for signs, recreation vehicle subdivisions and exterior residential subdivision walls.
One proposed ordinance would rezone 2.5 acres located at 888 E. Plaza Circle from the Business Park District to the General Commercial District, while still keeping an aesthetic overlay.
Another proposed ordinance would extend the time to comply with rezoning conditions for property located at the southeast corner of Avenue C and 24th Street.
Two proposed ordinances will be introduced, one seeking rezoning of 5.9 acres from limited commercial to medium density residential/planned unit development for the property located at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Avenue 7½E.
The other proposed ordinance would transfer ownership of a portion of 32nd Street right-of-way adjacent to Bobby Combs RV in exchange of the remaining 32nd Street right-of-way with owners Rodney Haile and James Haile.
In addition, the consent agenda contains the following items:
• A construction services contract for a hazardous waste shade structure to the lowest bidder, Merrill Development of Yuma, in the amount of $105,116.
• An award to reconstruct a single-family home under the Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program to the lowest bidder, Latin Builders, in the amount of $276,804.
• The purchase of various ground and turf maintenance equipment to Simpson Norton of Goodyear, Stotz Equipment of Avondale and RDO Equipment of Yuma, at an estimated cost of $442,892.
• Settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Ladjuane Ashmore for $39,975.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”