Parks and Recreation releases new seasonal activities

Online registration for city residents is currently underway for the programs and activities of the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming season.
Registrations for all will begin Monday, Aug. 14.
The programs and activities are now available exclusively online at www.yumaaz.gov/government/parks-recreation/programs-activities.
Previously, Parks and Recreation activities were only updated twice a year, but due to the addition of a digital management system called Active Net, programs can be added or changed as needed throughout the entire year.
Families and individuals are encouraged to check back regularly for updates and new additions.
Managing these activities digitally provides users with a quick and easy way to search for classes, programs and events that most interest them and their families. Each listing includes details regarding registration.
The new activities can be found at tinyurl.com/mr3mkuav or under Programs & Activities within the Parks and Recreation section of the city’s website at www.yumaaz.gov.
Parks and Recreation staff members are available to assist with navigating this system in person on the first floor of City Hall or by phone at 928-373-5200 during business hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and alternating Fridays.
