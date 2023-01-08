Parks employees receive top certification for playground safety

Yuma Parks and Recreation grounds maintenance supervisors Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer have been named Certified Playground Safety Inspectors through the National Recreation and Park Association.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer, grounds maintenance supervisors with the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, have become the latest city employees to earn the industry-leading certification for playground safety.

Lewis was recently named a Certified Playground Safety Inspector through the National Recreation and Park Association, while Meyer earned it in March. Completing this requires course work and passing a test that previous certified city employees have called the most difficult they’ve ever taken.

