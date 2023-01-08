Parks employees receive top certification for playground safety

Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer, grounds maintenance supervisors with the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, have become the latest city employees to earn the industry-leading certification for playground safety.
Lewis was recently named a Certified Playground Safety Inspector through the National Recreation and Park Association, while Meyer earned it in March. Completing this requires course work and passing a test that previous certified city employees have called the most difficult they’ve ever taken.
“Certified Playground Safety Inspectors are a key to keeping children safe in our parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer. “I congratulate Sam and Joel on this achievement. This certification requires tremendous effort, and the result is additional expertise for the department and the community.”
While Meyer and Lewis are the current CPSIs on staff, previous city employees in the parks division have also held this certification.
According to the NRPA’s website, the CPSI certification program provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date training on playground safety issues including hazard identification, equipment specifications, surfacing requirements and risk management methods.
The city urges residents who notice potential issues on playground equipment to report them online at yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.