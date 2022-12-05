Marcos Amaya

Marcos Amaya played the flute as part of the National FFA Band in October.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

It’s not every day one gets to represent their state, but one Cibola High School junior recently had the chance to do so musically.

Marcos Amaya performed as a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) national band this past October in the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Amaya was selected out of 256 auditions to become a member of the National FFA Band, a more than 70 year tradition. As a flute player, Amaya performed six pieces across the four-day event with the band.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you