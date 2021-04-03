A partnership between the Yuma County Public Health Services District, the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council and Special Olympics of Arizona (Special Olympics AZ) is working to allocate COVID-19 vaccines for individuals with disabilities as well as their family members and caregivers.
In order to secure adequate resources to host an inoculation event, parents, guardians and caregivers of individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability are asked to communicate their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County via an online Microsoft Form at https://forms.office.com/r/KJsK6T9xFV. The brief questionnaire is accessible to English- and Spanish-speaking individuals.
Individuals who have questions or concerns or need assistance completing the form are encouraged to contact Gianna Zola, Special Olympics of Arizona health and advocacy coordinator, at gianna@specialolympicsarizona.org or call 480.818.3920.
“We are committed to ensuring equitable access to vaccine and are grateful for this partnership,” said Yuma County Public Health Director of Nursing Kathy Ward. “We look forward to working with the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council and Special Olympics AZ. Please help us by reaching out to friends, family and caretakers that may be interested in participating in this event.”