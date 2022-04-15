The Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation nonprofit organizations have a history of giving back to Yuma and one of their most well-known opportunities has opened up again for the 2022–2023 school year. Through May 13 at 4 p.m., incoming freshmen to Yuma Catholic High School (YC) can apply for a scholarship that’ll provide $5,000 toward tuition for each year of four years. A total of five recipients will be selected.
“I am convinced, and the experience of our graduates has proven, that a Yuma Catholic High School education will put a young man or woman on a direct path to high achievement in college and in life,” said Pasquinelli Foundation Chair Gary Pasquinelli in a press release.
Nineteen students are currently benefitting from the scholarship, which goes back nearly 10 years, and due to their success in school, the Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation stated that they strongly feel the scholarships should continue to be offered. Adding to why the scholarships make a difference, Gary Pasquinelli also expressed that investing in Catholic education creates strong families, dedicated students and a lifelong foundation for service.
“It warms my heart to be able to offer scholarships to deserving students who want to receive an excellent Catholic education,” said Peter’s Foundation Chair Adrienne McLaughlin.
Per the press release, the scholarship recipients attending YC in the fall can look forward to the high school’s small class sizes, 100% college-acceptance rate, strong scholar-athlete program, a religious education and dual enrollment classes on campus with transferrable college credits from Arizona Western College.
“We are extremely grateful to the entire Pasquinelli family for their continued support and genuine interest in the success of the students of Yuma Catholic High School,” said YC Advancement Director Bobbi Ukura. “Three of the Pasquinelli Scholars are graduating this year. We are excited to see what great things are accomplished by Kylie Campbell, Victoria Diaz and Mia Ochoa Bobadilla as they move forward in life. Your extended YC family loves and is proud of you!”
The five scholarships are available to incoming freshmen to YC from the following schools: Immaculate Conception School, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, Southwestern Christian School, Yuma Lutheran School, Yuma’s public schools and Yuma’s charter schools.
Additionally, the $5,000 that will be applied toward recipients’ tuition each year will continue to be available so long as they continue to meet the scholarship’s 3.25 minimum grade point average and good conduct requirement.
Further information for the scholarships and applications can be found on the Yuma Catholic High School website at http://www.yumacatholic.org/admissions/scholarships.cfm or by calling Josie Smith, finance director, at 928-317-7914.