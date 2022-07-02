Yuma Catholic High School, in partnership with the Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation, recently announced five scholarships have been awarded to incoming freshmen for Yuma Catholic High School’s 2022-2023 school year.
These scholarships have been regularly awarded each year because of the foundations’ belief that, as Pasquinelli Foundation Chair Gary Pasquinelli puts it, investing in Catholic education yields strong families, dedicated students and lifelong foundations for service.
Wanting this and more for the community of Yuma, each of these five scholarships will grant $5,000 for each year of four years to go toward the recipients’ tuition at Yuma Catholic High School.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Meghan Fulsome from Yuma Lutheran School
- Alec Gallardo from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School
- Natalie Lawseth from Southwestern Christian School
- Nicholas Lopez from Southwestern Christian School
- Jonah Miller from Crane Middle School
YCHS reports that these five students will be joining 16 other upperclassmen on the program, who are all high-achieving students in their academics and campus activities.
The school also congratulated the Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation scholars who graduated with the YCHS Class of 2022: Kylie Campbell, Victoria Diaz and Mia Ochoa Bobadilla. Campbell, Diaz and Bobadilla were among 18 students tied for the top of their class and graduated with associate’s degrees from Arizona Western College, demonstrating the potential that such scholarship recipients in the program possess, YCHS said.
A press release from Yuma Catholic notes that over 84% of the high school’s student body receives some form of financial aid through private donors, individual tax credit support and corporate tax credit support. Under today’s economy, YCHS expressed that this type of support is invaluable.
“The Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation continually demonstrate their faith in Yuma Catholic High School and our students,” said YCHS Principal Rhett Stallworth. “These scholarships enable us to serve the entire community and provide tools to help families choose YC.”
