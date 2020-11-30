One woman was taken to the hospital after the vehicle in which she was a passenger rolled over in Somerton early Sunday morning.
According to a news release from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, a crew responded to the intersection of Main Street and Musgrove
Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle rollover.
Upon arrival, SCFD personal found a black sedan on its roof top. The two occupants had been able to pull themselves out of the vehicle, SCFD said.
The passenger a 40-year-old female, was complaining of pain to her head and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threating injuries. The driver of the sedan, a 24- year-old male, was checked on scene by paramedics but refused transport to the hospital, SCFD noted.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.