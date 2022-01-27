One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 24th Street.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 5:54 p.m., with officers responding to the location for a report of an injury collision.
Franklin said that the initial investigation revealed that prior to the crash, a 35-year-old male was driving a 1989 GMC Jimmy westbound on 24th Street toward the intersection of 4th Avenue.
At the same time, a 66-year-old female, driving a 1995 Honda Odyssey, was eastbound on 24th Street and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 4th Avenue to head north.
As a result, the GMC Jimmy collided with the passenger side of the Honda Odyssey.
The driver and sole occupant of the GMC Jimmy and the driver and single passenger of the Honda Odyssey were all transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The passenger of the Honda Odyssey, a 48-year-old male, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The drivers of both vehicles are in stable condition.
While the case is still under investigation speed does appear to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
