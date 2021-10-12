A fire that started on the back patio of a home in the 2200 block of East 27th Lane spread to an adjoining house on Saturday afternoon before both were extinguished, the Yuma Fire Department reported.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. When YFD firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home at 2242 E. 27th Lane.
Firefighters began to extinguish the patio fire and found that it had extended into the attic spaces of the home and the attached house next door at 2246 E. 27th Lane.
The interior and exterior fires were located and extinguished.
The occupants of 2242 were home at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely. The occupants of the other residence were not home at the time. There were no injuries.
“The fire was believed to have started at the back patio 2242 and spread from there,” according to Erfert.
The cause has not been determined yet and is still under investigation.
The home at 2242 could not be reoccupied without repairs and the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the occupants.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department also provided assistance putting the fires out.