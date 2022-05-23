After a long, figurative winter without in-person family events, spring finally arrived last month at Ronald Reagan Elementary, as the school brought students, staff and families together for a very special spring music festival.
“Patriotchella came as way to celebrate all the hardships, changes and challenges all the students have had to deal with for the last few years,” said music teacher Abraham Martinez. “Even as Mrs. Martinez first spoke about the concert idea, we knew we wanted to give the kids something that could not be easily cancelled due to COVID. I come from the DIY music scene so an outdoor music showcase seemed obvious.”
In organizing the event, Martinez considered holding Christmastime performances with the younger grades and another event in the spring for older ones, but he ultimately decided to have Patriotchella in the spring for all grades. Staging was rented for the basketball court outside, lighting and sound were donated and students had space for performances of all kinds on the stage.
“I wanted to make sure anyone on stage had plenty of room to dance, jump and live life as a star even for a few minutes,” Martinez said.
And live as stars they did.
Principal Thomas Fletcher said it was truly a celebration – and an important one. Patriotchella became a schoolwide effort as it was Ronald Reagan Elementary’s first event with families since the campus closed in March 2020 because of COVID.
“Our students were so excited,” he said. “Usually when you do these types of things parents are busy or are tired from working all day and don’t want to come to a school event, which is understandable. But that was not the case. It felt like everyone was just as excited as the students. We had a huge turnout – even former students were here for the event. It was like being at a fair.”
Adding to that festival feel, the school reached out to local vendors to set up booths and various businesses such as Kona Ice, Pink Beat K-pop Shop, MG Construction, The Lost Empire Games, Nikki’s Chickies and AVL Entertainment showed up. Attendees were able to walk around and enjoy their booths.
“The students sang a variety of top hits like ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen to ‘Champion’ by Carrie Underwood and ‘Sunday Best’ by Surfaces,” said Ericka Nelson, parent liaison. “Just about every kind of music was performed! … The water slide was a hit, even with the wind, as well as face painting by Dinomite. There were also informational booths provided by PBS, Girl Scouts and MCAS-Yuma who had games and activities for families to participate. Most important was the chance to be together and chat with our school family.”
Leading up to the big day, students weren’t just practicing extensively. They learned how to put on a show too.
“There’s one thing to stand on stage and sing, which is extremely challenging in itself, but it’s another to stand in front of hundreds of people and sing and dance and transmit your joy to the audience,” Martinez said. “We brainstormed with the classes to what felt natural and memorable while also fitting with the track list. Authenticity was the key – if they felt like doing it, then everyone would want to join. So vocal practices quickly turned to dance parties and that grew into excitement which turned to joy and a newfound love for performing.”
Looking back on the memorable day, Martinez said he feels Patriotchella really embodied the significance of community.
“We had parents, aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas and even their neighbors excited to see what the students have been bragging about and working on,” Martinez said. “I had countless parents come to me and say how fun and different the event was; ‘a breath of fresh air’ as one parent said, which has a bit of a stronger meaning after being stuck behind masks for years.”
“We hope to be able to make this an annual event,” Fletcher said. “We are so fortunate to have three very talented specialists: Kris Franz who teaches P.E., Abraham Martinez teaching Music and Vanessa Gomez-Martinez teaching Library/Art. At Reagan we want to expose the children to a well-rounded education, including the arts. Almost every teacher on campus has some sort of artistic talent, and we’re putting it to use here at Ronald Reagan!”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.