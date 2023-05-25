Paul Brierley named director of ag department
Paul Brierley is the next director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture. Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the nomination on Wednesday.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Thirty years of business management and public administration experience in agriculture and research have culminated in Paul Brierley’s appointment as the director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the nomination of Brierley on Wednesday. As director, Brierley will be responsible for overseeing the state’s agriculture industry and its overlap with business, natural resources and public health.

