Yuma County is getting ready to repave the Del Rio Subdivision, which is in the area of Avenue C and 8th Street, outside the Yuma city limits.
The Board of Supervisors recently approved the construction plans and authorized advertisement for bids for the pavement rehabilitation of Amador Lane.
The work consists of milling the top four inches of the pavement structure and replacing it with four inches of pavement, adjusting utility valves and manhole covers in the new pavement, removing and replacing curb access ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and minor amounts of curb and sidewalk replacement.
The project will also remove and replace two storm drain gate valves and clear and grub trees, brush and vegetation in both storm water basins. The project is expected to be awarded in August.
The supervisors also approved a $831,811 contract with Level 3 Audio Visual of Mesa for the purchase, installation and integration of all audio/visual and communications systems in the new Yuma County Administration Services building.
The company will provide and install projectors, projector screens, monitors, speakers, cameras, microphones, touchscreen control pads, lecterns and more throughout the building.
The company will also relocate and integrate the Communications Division/Channel 77 control room, broadcast and studio equipment.
The final design for the building is nearly ready to submit for permit. Demolition of the former buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main St. is complete, and the contractor is preparing for installation of shoring systems and associated earthwork, in advance of building construction.
In other action, the supervisors also approved the following items:
• The $446,288 purchase and implementation of Varonis Data Security with payment spread throughout three years. The purchase is in response to financial audits performed for fiscal years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office that identified countywide deficiencies pertaining to lack of identification, classification and security controls to restrict access to data that should be classified for safe management.
The county’s Information Technology Services, with the cooperation of Financial Services and Sheriff’s Office, evaluated several solutions to remedy the findings and found that Varonis would be a “beneficial fit for the county’s current and future needs.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked staff to further explain what Varonis will do. Chief Information Officer Cliff Summers noted that the Varonis software will help categorize data.
“Most organizations do not have their data categorized in the sense of having it in public, private, different forms. So what this does, it allows us to know what data we have, where it lives and how it acts,” Summers said.
“Also, this ties back to some upcoming issues that we may have moving forward with, say automation or even something that we call dumb automation, just where you can have the ability to work within your silos to be able to show what data you have move forward with creating better ability to provide services to the citizens,” he added.
• A resolution adopting the Yuma County Data Classification and Protection Policy. Staff noted that data classification is essential to maintain the health of the county’s data security program. The Countywide Data Classification and Protection Policy will provide general standards for protecting data within the organization. This new policy will supplement data security processes and procedures to align current operations with industry-standard best practices.
• An amendment to the intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title 1 Employment Services. The amendment increases the reimbursement ceiling by $5,731 for a total of $28.8 million.