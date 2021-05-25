After 38 years in the local education arena, Alice Byrne Elementary School principal Juli Peach heads into summer break retiring her administrative hat, which she’s donned at the school for 24 years.
A season that reads less like a single chapter and more like a book, Peach’s dream of becoming an educator took root in first grade, when her teacher Aura Mae Savage acknowledged the leadership qualities Peach seemed to possess.
“You don’t know it’s a dream that early on, but from there you have these things that come into your path and you think, ‘Hmm, I want to do that,’” Peach said. “Leadership is kind of a calling. You want to make things better, to make a difference, to make an impact – that’s the goal. To change things so that they are more efficient and they work better. You want to inspire people and help them see the leadership potential in themselves, especially in education.”
In a scenario akin to the 1970s sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter,” as she describes it, Peach returned to Yuma after studying at the University of Arizona to join the ranks of educators from whom she’d learned on the students’ side of the desk.
“Those were great days, because they were my inspiration,” she said.
Peach began her career in the Crane School District, at Rancho Viejo Elementary School. From there, she went on to teach in the classrooms of Yuma School District One’s C.W. McGraw, Alice Byrne and Gwyneth Ham elementary schools, eventually assuming the role of assistant principal at the latter before settling into the lead administrative role at Alice Byrne.
At Alice Byrne, Peach was instrumental in securing programs for the school’s special education students, which are housed in the special education building added to the campus last year. She has also been a champion for teachers’ pursuit of excellence in their vocation and, across the school, small group instruction targeted toward “not letting anybody fall through the cracks.”
“You can have all the technology that you want, you can have iPads for every kid, but there will never be a replacement for an effective teacher,” she said. “I have worked over the years to build a culture. The culture of Alice Byrne is there are no excuses; you realize as a teacher and a school that you are responsible for educating those kids. No matter what home they come from, no matter what their background is, no matter what they don’t have as far as support or alarm clocks to get them to school on time – it’s up to us to teach them and we have to do everything that we can in order to get them to learn. I have always had teachers that reflect that.”
Leading a school community through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Peach, was strikingly similar to riding the childhood bicycle she inherited from her older siblings.
“By the time I got passed down to me, the chain kept falling off; I’d have to stop, turn the bike over and put the chain back and pedal as far as I could until it slipped again,” she said. “That’s how you felt this year – just as soon as you felt like you were gaining some momentum, something changed and you had to shift gears. It was very, very difficult for everyone. One of the best feelings I have in leaving this year is that we made it through together.”
Next week, Peach will hand off the administrative reins to Ron Watson Middle School’s assistant principal Jacqueline Acedo, who will move into the principal’s office at Alice Byrne in time for the 2021-2022 school year. According to Peach, she and Acedo have been meeting weekly to plan and prepare for the new year to ensure the transition is “the best that we can make it.”
“Alice Byrne will be in good hands, and I’m happy about that,” Peach said. “I think (Acedo) will do an excellent job.”
As she says farewell to Alice Byrne, Peach departs with a box of treasured cards and letters penned by former students, parents and grandparents over the course of her career.
“You never know what kind of impact you’re going to have on somebody,” she said. “In education, it’s an old adage: They won’t remember what you taught them, but they will remember how you treated them. It’s been bumpy at times, but it’s been a great ride.”