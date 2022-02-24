The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in which a pedestrian was killed.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Fortuna Road.
Pavlak said that a pedestrian was attempting to cross Fortuna Road in a non-designated crosswalk when she was struck by a white 2012 Toyota Prius.
“The driver of the vehicle was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian,’ Pavlak said.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision.
The pedestrian, who was identified as 81-year-old Angela Esparza, of Yuma, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
She was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment, where she later died of her injuries.
The case still remains under investigation and Pavlak said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
