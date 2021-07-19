A 20-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles in the 5700 block of E. 32nd Street Saturday evening, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 9:13 p.m. in reference to a welfare check on a female standing in the roadway.
While officers were en route the call was updated to a vehicle versus pedestrian.
The initial investigation revealed that the woman had been standing in the roadway waving her arms moments before being struck by two separate vehicles.
Both vehicles, which had tried swerving to avoid hitting the woman, stopped, along with several others, to render first aid.
The woman was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
According to Sgt. Franklin, in reference to the pedestrian, impairment appears to have been a factor in the incident.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
