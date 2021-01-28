The Yuma Police Department is requesting the public’s help as it investigates a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday evening that injured a pedestrian.
YPD spokesperson, Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m.in the 2000 block of W. 8th Street.
The pedestrian, who was crossing south on 8th Street when he was struck, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical, where he is in stable condition.
The vehicle fled the scene afterwards.
Franklin said the incident is under investigation but there are conflicting statements between the injured pedestrian and the witness as to the type of vehicle that was involved.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.