An 85-year-old female was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a pickup truck, according to the Yuma Police Department.
The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 16th Street.
Yuma police said the woman, whose name has not been released yet, was crossing 16th Street southbound at 14th Avenue, when she was struck by a 2018 Nissan Frontier that was heading east.
The Nissan Frontier was being driven by a 56-year-old female.
The pedestrian was taken to Yuma Regional medical Center, where she later died as a result of her injuries. There were no other injuries reported.
Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.
This is an active investigation, so no further information is available at this time.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.