A Colorado Springs, Co., man died after being struck by a train near Blaisdale Saturday morning.
Lt. Sam Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 9 a.m. on the railroad tracks in the 7100 block of South U.S. Highway 95.
The initial investigation revealed that the man, identified as 58-year-old Jerry Moore Jr., was walking along the railroad tracks while a train was traveling northbound.
Moore was unable to move off the tracks in time and was struck by the train, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our initial reports was that he was hiking in the area,” Pavlak said. “It is unknown if he was attempting to cross the tracks.”
This case remains under investigation at this time and next of kin notification has been made.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of the following warnings from the US Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration:
· Always expect a train!
· Trains do not follow a set schedule, so they can come at any time of day from either direction.
· A train traveling at 55 MPH can take more than a mile to stop.
· Trains overhang railroad tracks by three feet or more on either side. Even when you are not standing directly on the tracks, you risk being hit by a train by being on railroad property.
· Despite their size, trains are relatively quiet and do not always sound warning horns when approaching a crossing.
· Never attempt to walk under, around or between train cars, even when a train is at a complete stop.
· It is illegal to access private railroad property anywhere other than a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing. Trespassers are most often pedestrians who walk across or along railroad tracks as a shortcut to another destination.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/