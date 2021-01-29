A pedestrian died early Thursday morning, hours after he was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that at about 9:02 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian in the 500 block of West 8th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that the 77-year-old man was crossing 8th Street headed north when he was struck by a Chevy Cobalt, which was being driven by a 30-year-old male, who was heading westbound on 8th Street.
“There is no light on the north side of the road,” Franklin said. “It is very hard to see in that area.”
The driver remained at the scene, with Franklin adding that the dog was not injured.
The 77-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the case is still under investigation.
