A 60-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Monday evening, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the incident happened at approximately 6:56 p.m. with deputies responding to the area of West 8th Street and South Clifford Way for a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 tan Pontiac Grand Prix sedan was traveling westbound on 8th Street when, for unknown reasons, a pedestrian walking eastbound on 8th Street left the sidewalk and entered the roadway.
The pedestrian, identified as Nanette Parrish of Yuma, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
Next of kin notification has been made. The driver did not sustain injuries during the collision.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
