A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening, according to Yuma police.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said at approximately 7:55 p.m. officers responded to a report of an injury collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of S 8th Avenue.
The initial investigation determined that a 75-year-old woman was crossing South 8th Avenue on foot when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, which was being driven by a 63-year-old man.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been released at this time, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
She was pronounced deceased at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday.
Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.