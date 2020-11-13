A Yuma man who was struck by a vehicle earlier this year has died from the injuries he sustained.
The man, now identified as 72-year-old Richard Gray, died from his injuries on Nov. 6 at a Phoenix-area hospital.
According to Yuma police, the accident happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on June 14, with officers responding to the 2700 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle.
The initial investigation determined that Gray had been hit by a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera while attempting to cross the street.
He had been crossing from the east to the west while the car was traveling southbound in the curbside lane.
The driver of the Cutlass Ciera, a 24-year-old woman, was cooperative, and neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash. No citations were issued.
Gray was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
