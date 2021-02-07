A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday evening after being struck by a SUV while attempting to walk across Highway 95 near the City of San Luis.
According to information provided by Lt. Samuel Pavlak,, at approximately 7:30 p.m. the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Highway 95 and County 20 ½ Street.
The initial investigation revealed that 63-year-old Jose Pereda, of Yuma, had been struck in the roadway by a brown 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that had been traveling southbound on Highway 95.
Pereda sustained critical injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
The driver of the Equinox did not sustain any injuries. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision and the case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
