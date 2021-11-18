A 72-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a car near the Yuma Palms Mall.
According to information released by Lt. Anthony Legros, the incident happened at approximately 7:54 p.m., with officers responding to East 16th Street and Jesse Way for a report of vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian, identified as Gustave Erickson, was crossing 16th Street near the intersection of Jesse Way and headed north toward the Yuma Palms Mall.
Erickson was then struck by a 2018 Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old female, who was heading eastbound on 16th Street. Erickson sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene.
The 20-year-old female driver was uninjured. YPD said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert