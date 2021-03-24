• President Biden suffered no injuries after he slipped and fell three times while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One. It looked awful. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki quickly pointed out that President Biden inherited the slippery stairs from the previous administration.
• Senate Democrats led by Chuck Schumer vowed to pass a new gun control measure that will tighten gun registration and ban assault weapons. I concede it’s a serious issue for real people, not me. The last time I needed a gun in West Hollywood, I was rehearsing for a Rockford Files audition.
• Forbes magazine photographers caught Donald Trump boarding a mid-size Cessna private jet for a flight to New York from Florida Friday. He appears to have downsized from the huge Boeing 757 he used to fly in. My guess is, Trump traded in his airliner for a younger, hotter Eastern European jet.
• The White House rang the alarm over anti-Asian prejudice while dropping a lawsuit against Yale for discriminating against Asian applicants. The purge is for real. Yesterday I was accused of a hate crime after they caught me with a pack of Rolaids in my pocket at a Chinese buffet.