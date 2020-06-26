Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Yuma Tuesday with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
According to the White House, the vice president and the governor will discuss the efforts the state is taking to combat COVID-19.
Yuma County’s COVID-19 case count has soared since the governor’s stay at home order ended on May 15. At that point, Yuma County had 310 positive cases. On Thursday, that number had grown to 5,364 positive cases, an increase of 1,630%.
Prior to coming to Yuma, Pence will give remarks at a Faith in America event in Tucson. After his stop in Yuma, he’s scheduled to return to Washington, D.C.
Pence last visited Yuma in October 2018, at a rally for then-U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally. About 1,000 people attended the event in the Joe Foss Hangar at Yuma International Airport. This visit to Yuma comes just a week after President Trump visited Yuma, to commemorate the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall.