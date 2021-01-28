Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. High 64F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.