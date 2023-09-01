Recognized students

Twenty-four students were recognized on Aug. 8. A few of them, pictured with Superintendent James Sheldahl and Associate Superintendents Suzanne Alka and Duane Sheppard, include (from left to right) Bianca Behnken, Damian Moreno, Danae Vite Salas, Benjamin Gonzalez, Sadie Bays and Ethan Kinsey.

 Photos Courtesy of District One

Twenty-four Yuma School District One students are celebrating perfect scores – with ice cream! During the governing board’s August meeting, students who achieved perfect scores on their 2022-2023 Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) tests in mathematics or English language arts (ELA) were recognized with certificates and $15 gift cards to Coldstone Creamery, courtesy of AEA Federal Credit Union.

“Across our district, there’s academic excellence in every corner,” Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “Their achievement demonstrates the academic excellence and exceptional education that students receive at District One schools.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

