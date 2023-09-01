Twenty-four Yuma School District One students are celebrating perfect scores – with ice cream! During the governing board’s August meeting, students who achieved perfect scores on their 2022-2023 Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) tests in mathematics or English language arts (ELA) were recognized with certificates and $15 gift cards to Coldstone Creamery, courtesy of AEA Federal Credit Union.
“Across our district, there’s academic excellence in every corner,” Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “Their achievement demonstrates the academic excellence and exceptional education that students receive at District One schools.”
The AASAs are state standardized tests administered at public schools every spring semester for 3rd through 8th grade students. Sheldahl noted that the grade-level tests are one way students can demonstrate their mastery of reading, writing and math.
Per District One, a perfect score isn’t required to indicate a student’s mastery but it demonstrates “excellent achievement and outstanding knowledge in grade-level English language arts and mathematics.”
For this year’s recognition, 20 students earned perfect scores on the math AASA, three earned perfect scores in ELA and one received perfect scores in both the ELA and Math standardized tests. The recognized students and their areas of mastery are listed as follows:
- Bianca Behnken, 4th grade math/ELA
- Benjamin Gonzalez, 3rd grade math
- Giovanni Robles Avendano, 5th grade math
- Danae Vite Salas, 3rd grade math
- Adrian Beas, 8th grade math
- Austin Vogel, 7th grade ELA
- Darren Allen, 4th grade math
- Ethan Kinsey, 3rd grade math
- Damian Moreno, 3rd grade math
- Barrett Palmer, 3rd grade math
- Natalie Pinkerton, 4th grade ELA
- Genesis Urquides, 3rd grade math
- Ava Jent, 6th grade ELA
- Sadie Bays, 3rd grade math
- Rowan Dilling, 3rd grade math
- Joseabel Gomez Dominguez, 4th grade math
- Isaac Corral, 3rd grade math
- Denali Dunham, 3rd grade math
- Avery Aguilera, 4th grade math
- Scarlett Bareno Nunez, 4th grade math
- Santiago Celaya-Garcia, 3rd grade math
- Nathan Salasibarra, 8th grade math
- Amilia Clemente, 5th grade ELA
- Yizelle Zamora, 3rd grade math
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.