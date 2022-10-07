Crane School District celebrated perfect scores recently.
During its September governing board meeting, special recognition was given to 38 students for achieving perfect scores on the 2022 Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment state standardized test for mathematics and English language arts.
Each spring, Arizona public school students in third through eighth grade complete the AASA. Having been adopted in 2022, the standardized tests serve as a means of determining students’ mastery of reading, writing and mathematics for their grade level.
While a perfect score on these tests isn’t required to indicate mastery, Crane wanted to recognize the students’ hard work in attaining perfect marks.
According to the district, 32 students received perfect scores on the math standardized test, five received perfect scores on the ELA standardized test and three students received perfect scores on both. These students represent eight different Crane schools.
“We have been doing these awards since 2017, and I can assure you, there’s no way I would get a perfect score,” Superintendent Laurie Doering said. “So congratulations to all of you. It’s very exciting!”
As the students were called up to receive a certificate and coin, parents were encouraged to take photos to celebrate their accomplishment.
