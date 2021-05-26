A father will continue to keep his late son’s business going after the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission granted him an additional year to bring the property up to code.
On July 25, Jorge Francisco Velez, 43, died of COVID-19 at the age of 43. He left behind a 17-year-old daughter, a 16-year-old son and his parents, Frank and Maria Velez.
For 20 years the father and son ran a windshield repair and window tinting business together. It was Jorge’s idea to start the business, and everything was in the son’s name.
They called the business Frank & Son. The two men divided the responsibilities of the job, with Jorge doing the windshield repair and Frank the tinting.
After Jorge died, they closed everything out of their son’s name and reopened it under the parents’ names. The shop at the original location closed for two months with no income coming in.
But, in April, with his voice breaking, Frank told the commissioners that he and his wife wished to continue the business for their grandchildren. In October, they entered into a lease-purchase agreement with ZAYD LLC to buy property for the shop at another location: 1275 W. 9th St.
They applied for a conditional use permit, which is needed when an industrial use is within 600 feet of a residential area in the Heavy Industrial/Infill Overlay District. A staff report notes that the applicant moved into the property and opened the business before applying for the permit, and this process is to bring the existing business into conformance with the code.
The property currently has a 1,265-square-foot building and a non-conforming front yard parking with exposed outdoor storage, barbed wire fencing and unpaved parking and driving surfaces.
To get the permit, they learned that the property needs to be brought up to code: barbed wire fencing removed, solid wall placed to screen outdoor storage from public right-of-way, parking spaces stripped, and proper shielding for outdoor lighting.
This all needed to happen within a year of the permit approval or prior to the issuance of any building permit, certificate of occupancy or city business license for this property.
In the event that the conditions were not completed within this time frame, the permit would be null and void.
Frank Velez told the commissioners they agreed with all the conditions since they would add value to the property, but they asked for more time to complete them due to financial restraints. With the lease option coming up in October, they could either complete all the conditions or complete the lease-purchase agreement, Frank said.
Kevin Eatherly, representing Pilkington Construction, the general contractor hired by the Velezes, explained that the Velezes can fill most conditions, but the hardship is with the storage area and back of the building. He asked that the commission give them an extra year to take care of the conditions and noted that the back area is for storage only and not open to customers.
Being denied a permit would be “problematic because it’s an operating business and needs to continue operating in order to take care of his grandchildren,” Eatherly added.
He also asked that his client be allowed to expand the operating hours to allow employees to be there a couple of hours before opening at 8 a.m. and an hour after the business closes at 6 p.m.
After seeking input from city staff, the commission in April agreed to continue the item to another meeting date to allow Velez and staff to work out an agreement. On Monday, the permit request returned for consideration.
Alyssa Linville, zoning administrator and assistant director of community development, said that the parties had come to an agreement regarding the conditions. The hours of operation were updated to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Any work before 7 a.m. must take place inside the building to reduce any sounds that might impact the neighboring residences.
The Velezes were also given two years after permit approval to bring the property up to code.
The size of the building and business use require four paved parking spots. Linville explained that the property has enough paved parking space for the time being. However, if they expand the building, they will need additional paved parking spaces.
The commission unanimously voted to grant the permit. Chairman Chris Hamel praised city staff for working with the applicants.
“There were extenuating circumstances in reference to the applicant’s family and a loss of loved one during the COVID pandemic,” Hamel said. “I want to give kudos to the city staff for working with the applicant on this because this is one of those areas where we need to be a little more diligent in trying to help them. I think it’s a win-win situation for everyone.”
Frank Velez thanked the commission “for allowing us to continue to work and for being patient and working with us.”
Hamel added: “This is a situation where I think it’s going to help you and the city. Unfortunately your family has suffered, but the end result is you carrying on for your son and his kids. Huge kudos to your family and the bond that you have.”