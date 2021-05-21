Spring is one of the two primary seasons for burning, however, burns can occur at any time from mid October through mid April.
Additionally, many property owners in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County tend to dispose of their brush and other yard waste by burning it.
Although burning weeds is permitted in the unincorporated areas of the county, a burn permit is required, and guidelines must be followed for the safety of the property owner and property involved.
The Rural/Metro Fire Department administers the Burn Permit Program in Yuma County through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Yuma County Health Department, issuing between 800 and 1,000 permits a year.
The Burn Permit Program is a structured program that allows Yuma County residents to burn on prescribed burn days.
Fire Marshal Cori Schultz said that in the last year Rural Metro has responded to several structure fires that have been the direct result of burning weeds in place.
Schultz said a burn permit is required for all open burning except warming fires, cooking fires, fires for the branding of animals and fires for training firefighters.
“Remember to keep any open fire at least five feet from any structure, including sheds,” Schultz said. “And always have a water supply on hand before anything is lit.”
Applying for a burn permit is a simple process. An application must be completed with information such as; property address or legal description, material to be burned, how material is collected, quantity to be burned, fire controls available (water), and length permit is requested for.
The Fire Marshal will then review the application and either approve or deny it. On occasion the Fire Marshal will determine a site inspection is required to ensure fire safety. Once the site inspection is completed the application will be either approved or denied.
Rural Metro encourages residents to contact the company at 928-539-1807 with any questions, or if they are not confident in the safety of their burn.