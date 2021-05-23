After canceling the May 10 meeting due to a lack of quorum, all the cases that were up for consideration by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission have been moved to this Monday. The agenda includes permits requests for batting cages and a quick oil change business.
Joshua Roye, on behalf of RAD Properties, has requested a conditional use permit to allow the use of commercial recreation in the Light Industrial District, for the property located at 987 E. 21st St., Suite C.
The proposed use is for indoor batting cages, to include two hitting tunnels and multiple batting tee stations, all using commercial batting nets. The business, Yuma Baseball Academy, is an organization which provides instruction to young men and women participating in competitive leagues. While the organization provides instruction for both fielding and hitting, the property will only be used for hitting practice.
Durban Development, on behalf of Southgate Mall, is also requesting a conditional use permit, this one to allow a drive-thru for a vehicle oil change facility in the General Commercial District. The property is located at 505 W. Catalina Drive.
Plans call for constructing a quick oil change facility, where customers remain in their cars from the beginning to the end of the service. A 1,438-square-foot building would consist mostly of three drive-thru bays along with a restroom and small manager’s office.
Another request for a conditional use permit, after being continued at the last meeting, returns to the commission. Frank and Maria A. Velez, on behalf of ZAYD LLC c/o Realty Executives, want a permit to allow an industrial use within 600 feet of residential in the Heavy Industrial/Infill Overlay District, on the property located at 1275 W. 9th St. This permit would legalize a window repair and replacement and tinting business.
Frank Velez requested more time to bring the property up to code, which would require removing barbed wire fencing, screening outdoor storage with a solid wall, striping parking spaces and installing proper shielding for outdoor lighting.
The commission will also consider proposed zoning code text amendments which would allow more uses for corner markets, update provisions related to the subdivision code, and identify the permitted housing types within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District.
In addition, staff will continue reviewing the general plan and proposed updates regarding the elements of parks, safety, conservation and cost of development.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/ed7ke7tr.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, citizens are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.