Lowell Perry retired as executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, effective July 14, to be closer to family.
Perry joined Yuma Crossing in 2018. He was responsible for the management and promotion of the Heritage Area, leading the shoring up of the organization’s internal structure, built a strong team in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought about a resurgence of the Colorado River State Historic Park with the addition of the Yuma Crossing Discovery Center and an Italian bistro.
Perry also secured two rounds of Paycheck Protection Program federal funding to keep all staff working during the COVID slowdown and successfully initiated and executed rebranding efforts and social media presence for the organization.
He also worked in collaboration with Alliance of National Heritage Area colleagues to position all National Heritage Areas for a first-ever long-term meaningful program legislation and with Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines on individual legislation for Yuma Crossing in the Congressional House of Representatives.
Additionally, Perry cultivated a strong relationship with Arizona State Parks and Trails.
“On behalf of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Board of Directors, the management team and the employees, we want to congratulate Lowell on his retirement and thank him for his leadership and impact over the last 4 years. We wish him well on the next exciting part of his journey,” Shelley Mellon said.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area encompasses seven square miles along the Lower Colorado River in Yuma. It includes the Yuma Crossing National Historic Landmark and the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River state historic parks, over three miles of contiguous riverfront parks, trails and 400 acres of restored wetlands.
Previous director, Charles Flynn, will be returning to assist the YCNHA board and staff while the board conducts a search for a new executive director.