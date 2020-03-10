1 person injured in crash on County 19th

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision at County 19th Street and Avenue H Monday morning, according to the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department
The crash happened at approximately 7:57 a.m., with Capt. Javier Hernandez saying that when firefighters arrived on scene they found a Ford Escape and a Hummer H3 with severe damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 41-year-old male, complained of pain to his lower back and left shoulder. He was transported with non life-threatening injuries to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Somerton/Cocopah ambulance for further treatment.
The only occupant of the Hummer was the driver, who was not injured and refused treatment on the scene by SCFD paramedics.
Both vehicles were traveling west bound on County 19th Street when the Ford Escape was rear-ended by the Hummer.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.