One person was killed Thursday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in Yuma.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at approximately 5:46 p.m., a green passenger vehicle traveled the wrong way, going westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 8 in the area of milepost 12, where it sideswiped a vehicle.
The green passenger vehicle continued traveling the wrong way and struck a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) head on at milepost 10, DPS said. A gray pickup truck then rear-ended the black SUV.
The driver of the green passenger vehicle and the driver of the black SUV were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals by helicopter with serious injuries, DPS said.
The driver of the black SUV died as a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this collision, DPS noted.