Peyton Kahl named Outstanding Squadron Cadet of the Year

Cadet Technical Sgt. Peyton Kahl was named Outstanding Squadron Cadet of the Year by U.S. Air Force retired Col. Wally Seager, president of the Air Force Association Tucson Chapter 105.
Kahl is a member of Civil Air Patrol Yuma Composite Squadron 508.
Because Seager attended the April 6 ceremony virtually, the medal was presented to Kahl by Squadron Cmdr. 1st Lt. Albert Ustaszewski.
According to Ustaszewski, Kahl “is a well-deserved selection” for the award. “His performance as a cadet over the past year has been the epitome of outstanding leadership. He has quickly been promoted through the ranks since joining and attended encampment his first year as a cadet,” he said.
In addition, Ustaszewski noted, Kahl has continuously volunteered for all squadron events such as Red Cross blood drives, Wreaths Across America, color guard events and more.
Also, Kahl has volunteered more than 150 hours at various organizations throughout the Yuma community. He has mentored less experienced cadets as they learned to prepare for their first exam to promote to cadet airman as well as their initial drill test.
“He has always been able and willing to assist senior members during character development sessions and aerospace education and assist cadet leadership with any task assigned. Young cadets could not have a better role model to look up to,” Ustaszewski said.
“Kahl is a bright young man with a good future ahead of him. His hard work and dedication are a great credit upon himself, Squadron 508 and the Civil Air Patrol as a whole. Cadet Kahl is the most deserving cadet member of the Civil Air Patrol Yuma Composite Squadron 508 for this prestigious award,” he added.
Kahl is the son of Chris and Kimberly Kahl of Yuma. He is a senior at Arizona State University Prep Digital and plans to attend either Embry Riddle or New Mexico State University as an aerospace engineering major while enrolled as an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet.