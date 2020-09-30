SOMERTON – Jerry Cabrera, Somerton’s new city administrator, has a top priority: continuing with the momentum the city showed before the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming the projects that came to a halt.
On Sept. 15, the Somerton City Council unanimously approved Cabrera’s contract, and the next day he took office.
Almost a week after his arrival, Cabrera spoke with Bajo El Sol about his priorities and the first steps to fulfill them.
“We are working to report to the council, next month, how the finances are, if we are making progress and what is happening with the community due to the pandemic,” Cabrera said.
The review includes a list of projects that were put on hiatus at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those that could be resumed, based on the city’s financial situation.
In an initial observation, Cabrera said finances have been supported by online purchases made in recent months by residents, whose taxes stay in the city.
“People continued to buy online and that helps us a lot, since these sales taxes come directly to the city, but they also continued to buy in the local market.
“We see that the greatest impact of the pandemic on sales was in restaurants,” he added.
In this regard, he said that 31 businesses have taken advantage of the city’s grants for small businesses, which have helped mitigate the losses.
He also noted the 2020 census is an immediate priority, since the count is about to end. The response rate does not even reach half of the residents, yet the level of federal resources that reach the city depends on its response to the census and its population count.
The contract for Cabrera was approved unanimously by the council, with a salary of $115,000 a year and with the responsibility of managing a structure of 143 employees in nine departments.
Raised in Somerton, where he has spent his entire professional career, largely in the local school district, Cabrera said he gets to serve residents and apply the council’s vision for the city: “I’m going to have a lot of contact with the community, that the residents say the needs; obviously the mayor and the council are there to see those needs, but we as an administration are also here to listen to them,” he said.
He added that he will seek to meet with developers and landowners in the city limits, to analyze solutions to the lack of lots for housing. That has improved with some subdivisions in process, but not enough to end the low inventory that drags the city.
Cabrera was selected and hired out of almost 100 applicants for the position, which was vacated with the resignation of Ian McGaughey, and was temporarily filled by Jorge Lozano, the city attorney.