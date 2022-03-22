The driver of a truck crashed through the front wall of a home in Somerton on Saturday morning.
According to Capt. Javier Hernandez of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Yucca Street.
Arriving firefighters found a maroon full-sized pickup truck almost completely inside the front room of the residence.
Neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup was injured, and both refused medical treatment.
Only one person was inside the home when the crash happened, and they also did not require any medical attention.
During the incident the homeowner informed firefighters that the family dog slept in the room the pickup had crashed into.
Firefighters searched through the debris and found the dog hiding behind the curtains.
“The homeowner was very happy to be reunited with the dog,” Hernandez said.
The dog was not injured.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the incident.
