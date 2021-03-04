A Yuma Air Branch air interdiction pilot, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and concerned members of the public saved the life of a two-year-old boy and his father who were struggling in the Salinity Canal Monday evening.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 23-year-old illegal entrant was attempting to cross the canal with his son strapped to his back and got caught in the rapidly-moving current.
A National Guard soldier detailed to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Operations Center saw what had happened on the video surveillance system and alerted agents in the area.
An air interdiction agent who was piloting a helicopter in the area at the time, saw the man and child in the canal and landed along the canal bank to provide aid.
The pilot repeatedly threw rescue lines to the father, who was unable to catch it due to the fast-moving current.
Border Patrol agents and some concerned members of the public who were also in the area responded to the scene as well and attempted to throw rescue lines to the father, but were unsuccessful.
Finally, a Yuma Station agent removed his uniform, got into the canal, and was able to rescue the child with the help of other agents and members of the public. They were then able to pull the father from the canal.
Both the City of San Luis and San Luis Rio Colorado Fire Departments responded to the scene.
The father and son were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where the child was treated for hypothermia. They were later released to Yuma Border Patrol agents for further processing.
