Plan for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland beginning today

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland, which begin today.
Contractors are scheduled to work on the embankment curve on Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1, during the hours of 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As a result, the eastbound I-8 on-and-off ramps at Exit 54 (Avenue 52E to Mohawk Valley) will be closed.
Motorists will instead be able to use the on-and-off ramps at Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) or Exit 67 (Avenue 64E to Dateland) as alternates.
The ADOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, is repairing the pavement on Interstate 8 near the community of Dateland.
The purpose of the project, which is expected to end later this year, is to extend the life of the pavement and to improve ride and safety on the existing roadway.
The work consists of pavement and bridge rehabilitation. The work also includes milling and repaving of the mainline, shoulders, cross road, gore areas, ramps, bridge decks and slabs; removing and replacing cattle guards, guard rails and spillways; installing pavement marking and rumble strips; installing and replacing signs; and other related work.
ADOT reminds motorists to plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down, and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen circumstances.
Learn more on the project webpage: https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/interstate-8-pavement-preservation-project-between-milepost-46.