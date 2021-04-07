The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Tacna beginning this next week while contractors pave the roads.
The ADOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, is repairing the pavement on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Tacna.
The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the pavement and to improve safety.
The work consists of removing and replacing the pavement. Additional work consists of upgrading the existing guardrail, replacing pavement markings and other miscellaneous work.
As such, on Wednesday, April 7, the westbound I-8 on-and-off ramp at Exit 37 (Avenue 36E to Roll) will be closed from from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Thursday, Apro; 8, the eastbound I-8 on-and-off ramps at Exit 37 (Avenue 36E to Roll) will be closed from from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, April 9, the westbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) will be closed.
Then on Monday, April 12, the eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) will be closed.
The ramps will not be closed at the same time, but motorists are encouraged to plan for delays and to detour at the next available exit.
schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.
