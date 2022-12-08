The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex.
The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the property at 1749 S. Arizona Ave. and the southeast corner of Riley Avenue, into Yuma to obtain city utilities, police and fire services. Currently, much of the property is vacant, with some serving as a junkyard.
The City Council on Wednesday held a public hearing on the annexation request. No members of the public asked to speak on the request.
The annexation area totals about 23 acres and consists of two parcels, the adjacent right-of-way along Arizona Avenue, Riley Avenue, 18th Street and railroad, and two small parcels owned by the federal government.
The Butcher Trust is also pursuing a general plan land use change from commercial to high-density residential for the bulk of the two properties. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan 9.
The properties are currently a part of a county island with a light industrial zoning. If the annexation and general plan amendment are successful, a large portion of the area would be zoned high-density residential and the rest general commercial.
During a discussion, Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the future apartment complex would be considered affordable housing. Jennifer Albers, the city’s principal planner, explained that the developer plans to seek tax credit financing similar to that used to build the Mesa Height Apartments on Arizona Avenue. Investment funding for this existing low-income housing came primarily from private equity raised through the sale of Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
“The representative for the buyer is interested in doing a tax credit financing project and they need to have their zoning and different requirements in place for them to be able to apply for that in the spring of next year,” Albers said.
Councilman Gary Knight noted that in the past, when the city has annexed unrelated properties like the Union Pacific right-of-way and tracks, it’s because the size of the property needed to increase to qualify for annexation.
“That’s not the case here. I know the reason why, but I’m sure some of the public would like to know why we’re annexing the railroad tracks,” Knight said.
Albers explained that the city tries to even out annexation boundaries as much as possible. In this case, the railroad rights-of-way north of 16th Street and east of Avenue 3E are already in the city.
“This area is part of a larger county island that we’re trying to shrink as much as we can as we do these annexations,” she said.
However, Mayor Doug Nicholls stressed that the private property owner requested the annexation. “That goes along with trying not to annex people who don’t want to be annexed,” he said.
Albers noted that the owners of two properties just to the northwest corner were not interested in annexation and were not included in this annexation effort.
As required by Arizona law, a blank petition with a legal description and a map of the area to be annexed was filed with the Yuma County Recorder on Nov. 8. After a 30-day waiting period, signatures can be obtained.
During that time, the city must hold a public hearing within the last 10 days of the 30-day waiting period. This hearing is held to comply with the state annexation law and to notify all property owners of the proposed annexation and take public comment.
After the 30-day waiting period and the public hearing, the signatures of property owners must represent at least one-half of the value of real and personal property and more than one-half of the parcel owners.
Within a year after the last day of the 30-day waiting period, the completed petitions must be filed with the county recorder.
The council must then adopt an ordinance that changes the city boundaries to include the annexation area. The ordinance becomes effective 30 days after adoption.
Pending receipt of the signed petition from the property owner after the annexation hearing, the city anticipates that the annexation ordinance for this request will be introduced on Feb. 1, with adoption on Feb. 15.