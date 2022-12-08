The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex.

The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the property at 1749 S. Arizona Ave. and the southeast corner of Riley Avenue, into Yuma to obtain city utilities, police and fire services. Currently, much of the property is vacant, with some serving as a junkyard.

