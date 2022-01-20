Yuma hopes to nab a $100,000 state grant that would allow the city to build an archery range at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, 1700 E. 8th St.
The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes the submission of an application for funding from the 2023 Arizona Game and Fish Commission Shooting Range Development Grant Program.
This grant requires a 50% match. However, a staff report notes that previous investments made to the proposed site can count towards the match. Improvements in this case include parking lots, roadways, basin and berm development, restrooms and sidewalks. As such, no cash is required, the report states.
During the council meeting, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked where in the footprint of the PAAC would the archery range be located. Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation, explained that it would be inside the retention basin, to the right of the Fallen Officer Monument and along the parking lot.
According to a staff report, the Parks and Recreation Department, in the spring of 2021, introduced several pilot archery programs, ranging from one-day introductory sessions to Junior Olympic Archery Development-level classes.
These pilot archery classes were held in a large, grassed retention basin located at the PAAC. The site worked well as an archery range as the turf is flat, well maintained and has no obstructions. A large berm, backed by a levy wall, frames the north end of the basin. The site has adjacent parking and access to restroom facilities, the report states.
“Parks and Recreation is fortunate to have several JOAD-level instructors on staff to develop the archery curriculum and lead the courses. Staff’s expertise, coupled with the appropriateness of the site, led to high participation in the pilot program,” the report noted.
Residents expressed interest in the addition of more archery based programming. To grow the city’s archery programs, a dedicated archery range is needed, the report added.
As for the grant, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission created the Shooting Range Development Grant Program in 1996 to encourage the development and improvement of shooting ranges and support their maintenance and operation. This program supports the department’s Hunter Education, Archery Education and the Scholastic Clay Target programs.
It also encourages hunters to become more proficient with firearms, promotes safe hunting and shooting practices, provides Arizona residents with safe shooting areas and supports law enforcement training.
The commission provides grant funds annually as authorized by the state Legislature.
In other action, the council approved the creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 120 to serve Santana Subdivision, Units 1-4.
The state Legislature permits the creation of MIDs for cities and towns to provide a dedicated funding stream for improvements in neighborhoods. MIDs are used for landscape maintenance and provide local control over the maintenance.
Residents within the MID pay a special assessment on their property tax bill. The city outsources maintenance to a landscape maintenance contracting company and the amount of the assessment directly reflects the cost of maintenance.
Resident input on the level of maintenance and proposed improvements will be reviewed and approved on an annual basis.
In addition, the council OK’d the following appointments:
• Building Advisory Board, one appointment: Jediah Schmidgall
• Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission, two appointments: Sara Bowerman and Raul Canal
• Yuma Fire Public Safety Board, one reappointment: Robert Valleni