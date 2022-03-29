Dorothy Hall Elementary School has a brand new tree and its name is Steve.
Back in February, Aglae Huerta’s preschool students were learning about trees and when asked, “What do we know about trees?” they had plenty of observations to make: “They grow leaves,” “They eat soil and water,” “Animals live on trees” and “Trees give us ‘oxigen’” among other things.
Her students went on to focus on various investigations about trees as part of their lesson, but they also spent time learning about the parts of a tree like its roots, twigs and branches,.
However, the lesson would prove to be even more fruitful.
“... We decided to celebrate (by) planting a tree and one of the parents donated the tree, which was very nice,” Huerta said.
Parent volunteers came to help the preschool students plant the donated tree at Dorothy Hall. As soil was put in and the tree named Steve watered, the preschoolers had a very hands-on experience realizing the importance of sunshine and water.
Steve stands now as a pleasant addition to the school as well as a lesson in botany and a symbol of community collaboration.