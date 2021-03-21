A final plat for a subdivision previously tabled is back before the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission. The board had asked for a traffic study before it would consider approving it.
With a traffic study now completed, the commission will review on Monday the final plat for the Terra Bella Unit 2 subdivision, located at the southwest corner of Avenue 5½ E and the 36th Street alignment.
Plans call for dividing the 6.9-acre subdivision into 25 lots, ranging in size from 9,120 square feet to 12,328 square feet. Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Perricone Arizona Properties, are requesting approval of the final plat.
At the Feb. 8 meeting, after protest from neighbors, the commission sided with residents who urged officials to consider the traffic impact of the proposed subdivision. The commission unanimously voted to table a final plat.
Chairman Chris Hamel noted that both the public and the board had expressed concern with a traffic study not being available to them. “It would seem to me the correct action to do is that we ask that this item be postponed until we can get a traffic study and we can do a better assessment,” he said.
Consultant Jason Watson of Stantec, an engineering firm, studied the traffic volume for the Terra Bella and Belleza developments. “It appears to me that none of the intersections will exceed the City’s threshold of 100 vehicles,” Watson said in an email to the city’s traffic engineer Fred Orcutt.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.